Most of the key auspices behind CBS/CBS TV Studios’ 2015 series Limitless have reunited for another crime drama with a sci-fi twist, which has been set up at CBS via CBS TV Studios.

Recall is being written by Craig Sweeny, who also penned the Limitless pilot, with that pilot’s director Marc Webb on board to direct. The two will again executive produce with Limitless exec producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin through the duo’s CBS TV Studios-based company Secret Hideout.

In Recall, the NSA assembles a group of investigators to make use of the agency’s newest tool: a machine that allows the user direct access to the memories of witnesses, victims, and suspects – but the detectives must resist the temptation to use the device on themselves.

Both Sweeny and Webb had reunited with Kurtzman and Kadin post-Limitless. Sweeny has served as consultant producer on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, which the duo exec produces. Meanwhile, Webb directed and executive produced Secret Hideout’s CBS/CBS TV Studios’ pilot Instinct this past season, which, like Limitless, went to series.

In addition to Recall, Secret Hideout also has drama Trident, written by David Wilcox, in development at CBS.

Webb is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Attorney Jamie Feldman. Secret Hideout is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler.