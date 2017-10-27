Original news, finance and entertainment programming will be in the spotlight today at CBS News Radio’s first upfront presentation to advertising executives, the company said. The new programming will be available to CBS News Radio affiliates beginning January 1.

Among the new additions is a line-up of one-minute updates from CBS shows Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, The Doctors, Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray. (See entire list below).

The presentation will be held at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. CBS News Radio provides news, talk, information and special events coverage to around 600 stations in the United States, with affiliates in 22 of the top 25 markets.

“We’re excited to share these new and exclusive program offerings, as well as our continuing lineup of original reporting with our colleagues in the advertising community and our affiliate stations,” said Charles Pavlounis, Chief Financial Officer for CBS News. “These programs allow our affiliated stations to deliver original, engaging content to their dedicated listeners, while our clients are able to gain maximum exposure for their messages on News, Talk and Music formats around the country.”

The new additions to the CBS News Radio lineup will include:

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT , INSIDE EDITION , THE DOCTORS , DR. PHIL and RACHAEL RAY – ­ CBS News Radio will deliver original, daily, one-minute, self-contained news, lifestyle & entertainment and information updates from the CBS Television Distribution programs. Specially designed versions of each will be produced for audiences across all formats.

“Welcome Home” is the theme of the upfront event, which will be co-hosted with Skyview Networks, the distribution, inventory management and sales partner of CBS News Radio. The event is designed to highlight the return of all of the CBS News content and its affiliates back to CBS News Radio, as well as new additions to the lineup.

The event will also feature CBS Sunday Morning anchor Jane Pauley, CBS News correspondent Jim Axelrod, CBS News Radio correspondent Steve Portnoy, 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty, 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan and CBS News business analyst Schlesinger.