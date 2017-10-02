CBS severed ties with a legal executive at the company in the wake of a Facebook remark in which she said she is “not even sympathetic” to the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas because “country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

Hayley Geftman-Gold no longer in the network’s employ, the network said.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS,” the net said in its statement. “Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

In her since-deleted remarks, Geft-Gold said, of GOP members of Congress in what appears to be a Sandy Hook elementary school massacre: “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing.”

Her remarks first were reported by The Daily Caller web site.

At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 injured when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired off hundreds of rounds of bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, into a country music concert across the Vegas Strip. About 22K people were in the open-air venue attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival; Paddock began his automatic-weapon attack during headliner Jason Aldean’s performance.