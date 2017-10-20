CBS has put in development drama Whistleblower from NCIS: New Orleans executive producer/co-showrunner Chris Silber, CBS Television Studios and studio-based Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

Written by Silber, Whistleblower centers on a former whistleblower who lost everything — career, family, reputation — when he stood up against a conglomerate to expose wrongdoing. He now runs a firm dedicated to exposing wrongdoers while protecting those who have the courage to stand up for what’s right.

Silber executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for CBS TV Studios, where Silber and JBTV are under overall deals.

At CBS, Jerry Bruckheimer TV also is developing Main Justice, a legal drama inspired by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Unthinkable, an FBI crime drama penned by MacGyver executive producer David Slack.

Silber, who started as a playwright, has been at CBS for more than a decade. One of his first jobs was on the mothership NCIS series, which helped launch his TV writing career with a two-year stint from 2005-2007. Silber went on to work on three other CBS drama procedurals — Cold Case, CSI: NY and Elementary — before returning to NCIS in 2013 as a co-executive producer and segueing to NCIS: New Orleans in 2015.

He is repped by UTA and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum. JBTV is with CAA.