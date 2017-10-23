CBS has put in development Need To Know, a multi-camera CIA workplace comedy from The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg & Jocelyn Towne’s Wildline Entertainment, Fuller House‘s Scott Weinger, writer Zach Ayers (State of Affairs) and Warner Bros. TV.

Co-written by Weinger and Ayers, Need To Know is a workplace ensemble set in the top secret training video department at the Central Intelligence Agency. Weinger executive produces with Wildline’s Helberg & Towne via their pod deal at WBTV. Ayers is co-executive producer. Cora Olson, who developed the project at Wildline before recently moving to MGMT Entertainment, will continue to oversee the project for Helberg and Towne. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Best known for his role as Howard Wolowitz on CBS’ hit comedy The Big Bang Theory, Helberg also was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in Meryl Streep starrer Florence Foster Jenkins. Helberg and Towne also developed comedy Families Man at CBS last season. Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki also are executive producing comedy series for CBS, Young Sheldon and By The Book ( fka Living Biblically).

Rex/Shutterstock

Weinger is a series regular on Netflix’s Fuller House and has writing credits on ABC’s Black-ish, Galavant and The Muppets.

Ayers writing credits include NBC’s State of Affairs and Freeform’s Sirens.

