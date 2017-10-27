CBS has put in development police drama Chasers, based on Lorenzo Carcaterra’s bestselling novel of the same name, from NCIS: Los Angeles creator Shane Brennan, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Brennan, Chasers centers on a renegade vigilante law enforcement unit made up of ‘broken badge’ ex-cops – those forced into early retirement – who unite to bring down the most vicious criminals in New York City.

Brennan executive produces with Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Caracaterra also serves as an executive producer. CBS Television Studios, where both Brennan, via Shane Brennan Productions, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV, are under overall deals, is the studio.

Carcaterra’s Chasers is the follow-up to his New York Times bestseller Apaches. His most recent novel The Wolf, as well as Sleepers also appeared on the NYT bestseller list.

In addition to creating NCIS: LA, Brennan served as showrunner on the CBS/CBS TV Studios drama through June 2016. He is repped by Paradigm and Gendler & Kelly.

This is Jerry Bruckheimer TV’s latest sale to CBS under the oompany’s overall deal with CBS TV Studios. It joins drama Whistleblower from NCIS: New Orleans executive producer/co-showrunner Chris Silber; Main Justice, a legal drama inspired by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Unthinkable, an FBI crime drama penned by MacGyver executive producer David Slack. Additionally, outside of the CBS Studios deal, JBT is producing with Doug Belgrad a Bad Boys spinoff series project starring Gabrielle Union for Sony TV.