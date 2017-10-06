‘Perfect 10’ Hybrid Comedy From ‘HIMYM’ Duo & Kapital Entertainment Set At CBS

Craig Gerard and Matthew Zinman, who started their writing careers on CBS’ How I Met Your Mother, are returning to the hybrid format with another young ensemble comedy, Perfect 10, which has been set up at CBS with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment (Life In Pieces, American Housewife) and Warner Bros. TV producing.

Written by Gerard and Zinman, Perfect 10 is about a group of former high school classmates who become indispensable parts of each other’s lives after reconnecting at their 10-year reunion. Gerard and Zinman executive producer with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

Gerard and Zinman currently serve as co-executive producers on Kapital/WBTV’s new single-camera series Me, Myself & I. Before that, they served in the same capacity on another single-camera WBTV comedy, NBC’s Trial & Error. They’re repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.