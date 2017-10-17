Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator/showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna has teamed with the CW series’ co-producer/recurring guest star Rene Gube for Big Men, a single-camera comedy that has been set up at CBS. CBS TV Studios, where Brosh McKenna is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Written and executive produced by Brosh McKenna and Gube, Big Men centers on an Asian-American rookie pro basketball player who dreams of a baller lifestyle but standing in his way are his 13-year-old twin sisters whom he co-parents with his overbearing immigrant father. There are no current plans for Gube to act in the project.

Brosh McKenna co-created with star Rachel Bloom hourlong musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, now in its third season on the CW. Brosh McKenna’s writing credits also include the hit feature comedy The Devil Wears Prada. She is repped by CAA and attorney Ken Richman.

Gube, who c0-starred on and wrote for the TBS comedy series Ground Floor, is repped by UTA.