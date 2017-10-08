JJ Abrams was not part of today’s Castle Rock panel at New York Comic-Con, but he might as well have been for all the anti-spoiler control he wielded over producers and cast alike. Even a teaser trailer for the 2018 Hulu series keeps a pretty tight death-grip on plot details.

Some of those images: A burning videotape, a funeral procession, a prison’s death row, lethal injections and a vehicle marked Shawshank State Prison sinking in a lake. (Take a look at the clip above).

“I was afraid I might never have the opportunity to do something this twisted again,” said Sissy Spacek (Carrie) during the Comic-Con panel. “It’s kind of an homage to Stephen King and I owe Stephen King a lot.”

