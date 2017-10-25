EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble cast has been pulled together for Ken Marino’s next comedy Dog Days for LD Entertainment, the company that brought Megan Leavey and the three-time Oscar-nominated Jackie to the big screen. Eva Longoria, who was in talks on the pic is officially in what marks Marino’s directorial debut, appeared in the Eugenio Derbez hit How To Be A Latin Lover.

Joining Longoria in the film is Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), Rob Corddry (Ballers), Michael Cassidy (Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton), Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us), John Gemberling (Broad City), Ryan Hansen (Party Down), Thomas Lennon (The Odd Couple), Lauren Lapkus (Jurassic World), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked), Toks Olagundoye (Castle), Jessica St. Clair (Playing House), and David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later).

The film follows a group of interconnected people in Los Angeles who are brought together by their loveable canine counterparts. The script is written by Elissa Matsueda, with current revisions by Erica Oyama. It is filming in Los Angeles.

LD Entertainment is fully financing the comedy. It is being produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, and Jennifer Monroe. Previously announced cast include Jon Bass (Baywatch), Tone Bell (Disjointed), Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers), Adam Pally (Band Aid), and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things).