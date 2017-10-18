EXCLUSIVE: A drama series package featuring two Oscar winners, filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón and actor Casey Affleck, has hit the premium TV space. I hear the Anonymous Content project is being pitched to pay cable and streaming outlets, garnering interest from multiple networks.

Details about the projects are being kept under wraps but I hear it is a horror genre series that tracks the origins of a cult. Cuarón is writing, directing and executive producing; Affleck is starring and executive producing. Anonymous Content, which signed Cuarón earlier this year, is producing. The company declined comment.

This would be the first TV series role for Affleck, who won an Oscar earlier this year for Manchester By the Sea. He will next star opposite Robert Redford in Old Man and the Gun and in Light of My Life, which he also wrote and directed. Affleck is repped by WME.

Cuarón, the Mexican-born filmmaker who won the Best Director Oscar for directing Gravity, has a diverse feature resume that also includes Children of Men, Y Tu Mama Tambien and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. His next movie, Roma, is slated for release next year. In TV, Cuarón previously co-created and executive produced the NBC drama series Believe.