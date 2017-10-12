In the latest installment of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Miley Cyrus comes in like a wrecking ball to sing her infectious pop hits, talk about how her twerking led to activism, and, of course, her favorite pastime of smoking weed.

Cyrus and Corden made a wonderful duo as they sang — in harmony — some of her greatest hits including “We Cant Stop,” “The Climb,” “Younger Now,” “Wrecking Ball,” and the anthem of woo-girls everywhere, “Party In The U.S.A.”

As Corden does, he took a break from belting out tunes while in transit to talk about a couple of things with Cyrus — like how she was involved in a hit and run (she was the hitter) while leaving the set of The Voice, a show in which she is a judge. Corden also asked her how high she was during key moments of her music career like the “Wrecking Ball” video and that twerk-filled VMA performance with Robin Thicke that many would like to forget. When Corden asks if she was under the influence of weed when her dad’s hit song, “Achy Breaky Heart” came out, she said she “wasn’t high, but I wish I was.”

This is not the first time Cyrus has participated in Carpool Karaoke. She appeared on the Apple Music digital series with her “Achy Breaky” father Billy Ray Cyrus and her family.