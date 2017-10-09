Simon McBurney (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation) has booked a key recurring role on Carnival Row, the eight-episode straight-to-series fantasy drama, from Rene Echevarria, Travis Beacham, Paul McGuigan and Legendary Television. Carnival Row is described as a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The series follows the investigation into a string of unsolved murders that are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists. McBurney plays Runyan Millworthy, an eccentric traveling showman who leads a troupe of strange creatures called kobolds back to the city where he began his once proud, now fading career. McBurney’s recent credits include Allied, The Conjuring 2, Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation, Theory of Everything and Woody Allen’s Magic in the Moonlight. He’s repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion and Troika.

Jonny Coyne (Turn: Washington Spies) is set for a major recurring role opposite James Spader and Megan Boone on NBC’s hit drama series The Blacklist, from Sony TV and Davis Entertainment. Coyne will play Ian Garvey, a ruthless and opportunistic criminal who seizes a chance to gain leverage over a rival, using calculating force to manipulate others into doing his bidding. Coyne has recurred for the past few seasons on AMC’s Turn and CBS’ Mom. He’s next set for a lead role in New Line’s upcoming The Conjuring spinoff The Nun opposite Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons. He also appears in Brad Anderson’s upcoming drama High Wire Act, alongside Rosamund Pike and John Hamm. Coyne is repped by Greene and Associates and Trademark Talent.