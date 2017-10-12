Alice Krige (Tyrant) and Jared Harris (The Crown) are set for recurring roles on Carnival Row, Amazon’s eight-episode straight-to-series fantasy drama, from Rene Echevarria, Travis Beacham, Paul McGuigan and Legendary Television.

Carnival Row is described as a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The series follows the investigation into a string of unsolved murders that are eating away at whatever uneasy peace still exists.

Krige will portray Haruspex, a witch-like clairvoyant who warns that a great reckoning is upon the city. Harris plays Absalom Breakspear, the imperious and secretive Chancellor of the Burgue, besieged by political enemies from all sides.

Krige’s recent credits include starring roles in Netflix’s The OA, Tyrant on FX, the UK drama series The Syndicate and features such as Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World. She’s repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment and BRS/Gage in the US, and Diamond Management in the UK.​

Harris played King George on The Crown and recently appeared on The Expanse and The Terror.