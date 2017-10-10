Netflix’s $12.5M Sundance Film Festival acquisition Mudbound will open AFI Fest on Thursday, Nov. 9, the festival announced today.

Directed by Dee Rees, and co-written by Virgil Williams and Rees, the historical period drama features cinematography by AFI Conservatory alumna Rachel Morrison (Class of 2006). Mudbound will play in select theaters on Nov. 17 and simultaneously play on Netflix. It is one of the streaming service’s blue chips this awards season.

Carey Mulligan and Jason Clarke play Laura and Henry McAllan who leave Memphis to embrace a farming life in the Mississippi Delta during post World War II, but it’s not what it’s cracked up to me, and it’s a losing plight given the soggy conditions. Their lives are intertwined with those of Hap and Florence Jackson, sharecroppers who aim to build a small dream of their own but whose lives are invaded upon by the racism that pervades in the community. Against the backdrop of the Jim Crow South, both families’ World War II vets Jamie McAllan (Garrett Hedlund) and Ronsel Jackson form an uneasy friendship.

News exclusively broken by Deadline, but not yet announced by AFI is that Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World will be making its world premiere at AFI and closing the festival. In addition, there will be a Robert Altman retrospective at this year’s festival.

Deadline hears that Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled movie starring Daniel Day Lewis from Focus Features will not be premiering at AFI. The filmmaker’s previous movie 2014’s Inherent Vice made its premiere at the fest. Also, it’s still TBD whether Clint Eastwood will premiere his latest Warner Bros. release The 15:17 to Paris at AFI.

AFI Fest takes place November 9–16, 2017 at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre and The Hollywood Roosevelt.