EXCLUSIVE: Actor Cameron Boyce has just fired APA agent Tyler Grasham over the recent sexual abuse allegations that have come to light. This is the second of his clients to leave him today. Boyce’s exit comes on the heels of Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard firing of the agency and his agent Grasham. Boyce, who is 18, stars as Carlos in Disney’s Descendants and Descendants 2.

“Whether or not Cameron will continue his relationship with APA remains to be seen,” said his spokesperson Kasey Kitchen of East 2 West Collective. “Tyler Grasham, however, is most definitely fired.” He is still repped by Link Entertainment.

This news comes as APA is conducting an independent investigation into allegations by two men about being sexually assaulted by Grasham, one said it happened 10 years ago when he was a child actor looking for representation. The other man, now a 27-year-old film and TV editor, told Deadline that the same thing happened to him.

APA put out this statement earlier today: “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter. The agency said it has a neutral, independent investigator looking into the allegations, and that it is company policy not to discuss confidential personnel matters.”