Creative Artists Agency has announced Creative Labs, a start-up studio focused on developing consumer-facing technology companies and next generation media and entertainment experiences.

The studio will be based in Vancouver, Canada, with Creative Labs’ CEO Mike Edwards overseeing a team of engineers, designers, and developers, “who have unique access to CAA’s expertise, resources, and relationships.”

CAA says the goal is “to ideate new businesses in such areas as OTT, VR/AR, gaming, and AI/messaging, in addition to digital consumer brands in ecommerce, mobile, social, and publishing.”

Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Leonard Brody serves as Chairman and Co-Founder.

The company has raised $12.5 million in financing from key institutional investors including Boatrocker Ventures, Entertainment One (eOne), Real Ventures, Seedcamp Ventures, and The Telegraph Media Group in London, in addition to individuals such as Saul Klein, Jeff Mallett, and Lane Merrifield.

“Throughout the past decade, we have conceptualized and launched several successful start-ups on behalf of the agency and our clients, and now, through the formation of Creative Labs, we are able to further our efforts in a scalable, systematic manner,” said Michael Yanover, Head of Business Development, CAA. “Our clients are innovative and entrepreneurial, and Creative Labs will play an integral role in helping develop their new business ideas from concept to launch, and beyond.”