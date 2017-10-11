EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaking siblings Shea Mirzai and Evan Mirzai have moved from Paradigm to CAA for representation. The duo are principals of their company Wonder Twins Entertainment, where they exec produced the Nat Geo event series Origins: The Journey Of Humankind, which aired in May, and served as exec producers as well as wrote the screenplay for the comedy film, Bum Deal, starring Tone Bell and David Alan Grier.

The brothers have made the Black List four times with their screenplays Doppelgangers, Diablo Run, Beauty Pageant and Our Week with Waller.

They recently completed the script for Tooley Entertainment film Accidentes, about three, low-rent, ambulance-chasing lawyers in Los Angeles who compete against each other to represent frivolous lawsuits.

Shea and Evan will continue to be repped by Principato-Young Entertainment and attorney Chad M. Christopher.

