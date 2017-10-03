In an effort to continue their promotion of diversity and inclusion Creative Artists Agency has announced CAA Amplify: Next Gen, a convening of next generation leaders spanning entertainment, media and beyond. The invitation-only event will take place at the CAA headquarters on October 7 and feature a roster of high-profile speakers and panels.

“Our commitment to diversity and inclusion extends far beyond the walls of our agency,” said Ruben Garcia, executive, CAA. “This event builds upon the great momentum from CAA Amplify, focusing on the next generation of remarkable leaders across various industries, helping to accelerate their professional and personal growth and build meaningful relationships that we hope will lead to new business opportunities.”

Previously known as You’re Up, the daylong summit will address topics ranging from authenticity and reinvention to management and leadership. Guests include Enso Co-Founder Sebastian Buck; Tim Chang, Partner, Mayfield Fund; chef Roy Choi; executive producer/writer Erica Shelton Kodish, writer/director Stella Meghie; former NASA astronaut and NFL player Leland Melvin; Warner Chappell Music CEO/Chairman Jon Platt; and i am OTHER Chief Creative Officer Mimi Valdes, and others.

CAA Amplify launched on June 2017 as a two-day invitation-only summit convening multicultural artists and leaders from entertainment, sports, media, corporate brand marketing, and technology to accelerate the growth, value, and visibility of diversity in business. It was conceived to inform, inspire, and connect multicultural leaders, and provided a dynamic platform to share business insights, explore industry trends, and discuss social issues.