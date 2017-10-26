48 Meters Down, the sequel to 47 Meters Down will be distributed globally by Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, the theatrical distribution division of Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios. ESMP will push out the suspense thriller from The Fyzz Facility worldwide. The indie 47 Meters Down, which starred Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, was a shark thriller that grossed over $44.3M worldwide on a budget of $5.5M. 48 Meters Down is slated for release on June 28, 2019.

Entertainment Studios

ESMP currently has a multi-year output deal with Netflix. Other movie titles recently acquired by ESMP include the Rob Cohen-helmed action/thriller The Hurricane Heist, the Keanu Reeves sci-fi action thriller Replicas, the historical Kennedy cover-up film Chappaquiddick, and the Christian Bale feature Hostiles. ESMP’s acquisition of Chappaquiddick and Replicas was announced last month at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

48 Meters Down, a deep-sea horror thriller directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) is from a script by Roberts and his 47 Meters Down co-writer Ernest Riera. James Harris, Mark Lane, Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones of The Fyzz Facility are producing 48 Meters Down. Altitude Film Sales, the sales agent on 47 Meters Down, will be executive producers on the sequel.

Roberts recently wrapped production on Strangers: Prey at Night, a follow-up to the original 2008 suspense thriller starring Christina Hendricks, Bailee Madison and Lewis Pullman, which The Fyzz Facility produced and financed.

48 Meters Down takes place in the backpacking mecca of Brazil, against the backdrop of the country’s vibrant culture, party atmosphere and beautiful beaches. A group of five girls from different backgrounds and countries are united by their lust for life and adventure in the coastal metropolis of Recife. Looking to get off the well-worn tourist trail, they hear about a hidden underwater ruin from a local guide and seize the opportunity to discover their own Atlantis beneath the turquoise waves. Unbeknownst to them, the caves where the forgotten city lies are not completely uninhabited, and as they swim deeper into the submerged labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

“Byron Allen had the balls to take 47 Meters Down on and put everything on the line to deliver such an outstanding result. We just couldn’t consider going anywhere else for our underwater sequel,” said The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey.

“We are very excited to bring the 47 Meters Down filmmaking team back together again,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “The sequel 48 Meters Down is well-positioned to be a big summer event movie.”

The deal for 48 Meters Down was brokered by The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Entertainment Studios.