MGM’s Death Wish remake via Annapurna Pictures is moving out of the crowded Thanksgiving corridor and into March 2 next year.

We hear that Death Wish moved before Weinstein Co.-Dimension plopped its horror film Polaroid into the Thanksgiving stretch which also currently counts the following wide releases: Disney/Pixar’s Coco, Entertainment Studios’ Chappaquiddick, and STX Entertainment’s Molly’s Game.

Directed by Eli Roth, Death Wish stars Bruce Willis in the classic vigilante role of Paul Kersey, a father, who when his wife is murdered and his daughter sexually assaulted, becomes a killing machine. Producer Roger Birnbaum developed and produced Death Wish under his Cave 76 banner for MGM. Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris and Mike Epps also star.

On its new date, Death Wish will compete against 20th Century Fox’s Jennifer Lawrence thriller Red Sparrow, Sony’s Albert Hughes’ action/drama Alpha, and New Line/Warner Bros.’ comedy Game Night. In addition, that spot works well for both Roth and Willis. Both are busy on other projects now and their schedules will free up in that pre-spring frame.