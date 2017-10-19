BroadwayHD, a streaming service that offers live and live-to-video stage productions from Broadway and beyond, announced today that it’s partnering with two global streaming services, Amazon and Ericsson. The rebranding effort also will drop the cost of subscribing to $8.99 per month from $14.99 ands include closed captioning.

BroadwayHD will deliver content to viewers around the globe as part of Ericsson’s new ‘Content Provider Boost’ on UDN, its “unified delivery network.”

Starting this holiday season, the BroadwayHD app will be pre-loaded on Ericsson-connected TVs, giving users access to BroadwayHD’s on-demand library of over 200 theater productions and exclusive live stream content. The new BroadwayHD app also applies retroactively to TVs with the Ericsson chipset.

Beginning today, BroadwayHD also will be available in the U.S. on Amazon Channels, offering more than 400 hours of on-demand content. It will be available to all compatible Amazon video devices, and Android and iOS mobile devices.

Last year, the system offered a live stream of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s lauded revival of She Loves Me, a Broadway first.