War Paint, the musical starring Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole as cosmetics queens Helena Rubinstein and Elizabeth Arden, will close after the November 5 performance, seven weeks earlier than its previously announced final date of December 30, producers David Stone and Marc Platt announced this morning.

The new date, the producers said, is to “allow Ms. LuPone to have necessary and immediate hip replacement surgery.” Upon closing, the musical will have played 269 performances at the Nederlander Theatre.

“It is with great sadness that I must leave War Paint to undergo hip replacement surgery,” LuPone said in the closing announcement. “For several months I have been performing in a great deal of pain. My producers David Stone and Marc Platt have provided an incredible team who, through physical therapy, chiropractic and acupuncture, have enabled me to continue on stage. But the pain has now become too intense and I have no other choice but to leave Christine, John, Doug, and this wonderfully supportive company of actors, who I’ve had the great privilege to work with for over a year. I will miss them more than I can express.”

Inspired by Lindy Woodhead’s book and the documentary film, The Powder & the Glory, by Ann Carol Grossman and Arnie Reisman, War Paint opened April 6 on Broadway with a book by Doug Wright, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie, choreography by Christopher Gattelli and direction by Michael Greif.

The show was greeted by critics with a wide range of reviews and earned four Tony Award nominations, including two for the stars, but came away from the June ceremony empty-handed. It has not reached half its potential gross sales since the week of July 23, according to the trade group Broadway League, though heavily discounted tickets have typically filled the house to around 80 percent.