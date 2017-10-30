A slowish week at the Broadway box office didn’t have much impact on the established order of things (see Top 5 below), but it did allow a few others to grab some sunshine. Come From Away, the feel-good holdover from last season, continues to rock at the Shubert Organization’s Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical took in $1.33 million last week, a nifty 6% above its gross potential, with SRO crowds paying on average a hefty $256.12 per ticket.

Newcomer Latin History For Morons, John Leguizamo’s solo show at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Studio 54, took in $334,900 for four previews (Leguizamo was ill and missed several performances), with tickets averaging $100.38 two weeks to go before opening. Also in previews, The Band’s Visit, at the Shuberts’ Barrymore, eked out a $525 improvement over the previous week, selling $872.7K worth of tickets, at an average price of $104.29, filling every one of the 1,046 seats in the house.

Ends of run typically draw bigger crowds to say farewell, but that was not the case with Manhattan Theatre Club’s Prince of Broadway, which closed at the Friedman down $147.5K from the previous stand, its $$217.5K draw under 30% of potential. Among the other big downswings last week: Anastasia, at the Shuberts’ Broadhurst, tumbled $184.3K to $768.5K, 65% of potential at $103.44 per ticket average.

Street leader Hamilton was off an impressive $252.2K. Wicked, at the Nederlanders’ Gershwin, was off $171.3K. Dear Evan Hansen rejoined the Top 5 list, displacing Wicked.

The five top-grossing shows were:

• Hamilton ($2.66 million at the Nederlander Organization’s Richard Rodgers; $248.26 average ticket) • Springsteen on Broadway($2.38 million at the Kerr; 5 performances; $503.82) • Hello, Dolly! ($2.36 million at the Shubert; $202.14) • The Lion King ($2.02 million at the Nederlanders’ Minskoff; $148.96) • Dear Evan Hansen ($1.68 million at the Shuberts’ Music Box; $209.92)

Ticket sales across 28 Broadway shows totaled $28.63 million in Week 23 of the 2017-2018 season, according to the trade group Broadway League. That was a drop of $2 million, or 6.5%, from Week 22. Average ticket price was $123.84, down from $125.53 a week earlier.