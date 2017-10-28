The Britannia Awards, traditionally one of the more lively events on the awards-season calendar, is getting underway now at the Beverly Hilton. The honorees list is solid once again, with Dick Van Dyke, Matt Damon, Ava DuVernay, Kenneth Branagh, Claire Foy and Aziz Ansari set to receive honors in a ceremony hosted by British comic Jack Whitehall.

Here’s hoping for another Sacha Baron Cohen killing an elderly presenter or a Daniel Day-Lewis Clint Eastwood impersonation moment that the BAFTA Los Angeles-organized event often provides.

The event is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM PT. Afterward, stay tuned for the inside scoop on the night from Deadline Awards Columnist Pete Hammond.

Check out the live stream above.