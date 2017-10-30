Brillstein Entertainment Partners is bolstering its digital presence, hiring digital media veteran Seth Jacobs as a Manager.

In his new role, Jacobs will help guide the company’s rapidly growing digital practice.

Prior to joining Brillstein, Jacobs spent three and a half years as an early executive and Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Victorious, a leading entertainment tech company backed by investors including Kleiner Perkins and Redpoint Ventures. Jacobs was also a key senior executive at EQAL, the digital agency that launched media brands like LaurenConrad.com and Alicia Silverstone’s TheKindLife.com. It was acquired by Everyday Health in 2012 after helping produce viral phenomenon Lonelygirl15.

Jacobs and Brillstein have amassed a roster of top talent including YouTube stars The Funk Bros., Claudia Oshry Soffer aka @girlwithnojob, Ben Soffer aka @boywithnojob, and Hannah Cranston. They join Brillstein’s existing digital roster which includes Cameron Dallas, Markiplier, Collins Key, Coyote Peterson and Flula Borg.

“Digital has become a top priority for us,” said Jon Liebman, Brillstein’s Chairman and CEO. “We’re excited Seth has joined us and we’re lucky to be working with—and learning from—some of the most impactful digitally native talent and producers. We’re continuing to invest resources in this area.”