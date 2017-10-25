Netflix has released the second trailer for Bright, its big-money sci-fi action movie directed by David Ayer from Max Landis’ script and starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace.

It follows the story of two LAPD police officers played by Smith (Officer Ward) and Edgerton (Officer Jakoby) who form a most unlikely duo (one is a human and the other is an Orc) working to keep the mean streets of Los Angeles safe from a dark, sinister underworld.

In the clip you’ll hear two new singles from Atlantic Records’ upcoming Bright: The Album: “Danger” by Migos & Marshmello, and “Home” by Machine Gun Kelly, X Ambassadors & Bebe Rexha.

Also starring are Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

Bright will bow in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22.

Check out the trailer above: