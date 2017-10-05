Universal’s Bride of Frankenstein is now off the schedule. The original release date for the Bill Condon-directed Monsters Universe movie was Feb. 14, 2019.

Taking that date now is an untitled Blumhouse film. As exclusively reported by Mike Fleming earlier today, Bride of Frankenstein was in pre-production in London for a Feb. 1 start date, but the crew was recently told to go home so that more work can be done on the script. Javier Bardem was in talks to play Frankestein’s monster with Angelina Jolie his bride.

Universal sought to start a brand new franchise, the Monsters Universe, with last June’s The Mummy and the Tom Cruise film tanked with a near $408M global gross and near $100M loss.