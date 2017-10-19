Myriad Pictures has hired Brian Nitzkin as SVP Business Affairs to oversee contracts and legal work for its slate of films, as well as oversee all business affairs with Myriad’s international distributors. He joins the indie production, financing and distribution company from IM Global.

“Brian’s many years of experience working with production, distribution and financing are very much appreciated,” said Myriad President Kirk D’Amico. “We welcome him as a member of our team especially as we continue to grow both internationally and in North America.”

Nitzkin is coming off a five-year stint at IM Global, most recently as VP Business Affairs and International Operations. He worked on more than 60 films including Hacksaw Ridge, The Secret in Their Eyes, The Butler, Miles Ahead and the upcoming Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool. He began his showbiz career at Universal Pictures, followed by stints at Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate and Hasbro Studios.

Myriad’s current slate includes Ryan Eggold’s The Wedding Guest, starring Justin Long and Cobie Smulders; Penelope Cruz starrer The Queen of Spain; and sequel Red Dog: True Blue. Its feature The Last Word, starring Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried, was released in March via Bleecker Street.