Brenton Thwaites (Oculus) and Ben Robson (The Boy) have been cast as the leads in the two-handed crime thriller “A Violent Separation. Also joining them will be Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Claire Holt (47 Meters Down) among others. It is being directed by Kevin and Michael Goetz.

Written by Michael Arkof, A Violent Separation tells the story of a quiet Midwestern town, where Norman (Thwaites), a young deputy sheriff, covers up a murder at the hands of his older brother, Ray (Robson), but neither of the young men are prepared for what’s to come, including the passionate romance that blossoms between Norman and the victim’s younger sister, Frances (Debnam-Carey). As the investigation wears on, family bonds are tested as we descend into the depths of morality and loyalty and are forced to bear witness to the violent separation of flesh and blood with everyone desperately trying to do the right thing, all while doing the wrong.

The film, which will be presented to buyers by DDI during AFM’17, is produced by produced by Dan Clifton of Cliffbrook Films and Christopher Watkins of Catapult Entertainment Group with Jason Moring, Stanley Preschutti and Mark Padilla of DDI as executive producers. William Santor and Andrew Chang-Sang of Productivity Media are also on board as executive producers.

Thwaites is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, UTA, and United Management in Australia. Robson is reppedby UTA, Management 360 and Hamilton Hodell in the UK. Debnam-Carey is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Lisa Mann Creative Management in Australia. Holt is repped by WME and Management 360. Eastwood is repped by Green & Associates Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. McRaney is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency, and Ted Levine is repped by Kass Management.