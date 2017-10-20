Character actor Brent Briscoe, who played Lou Chambers in Sam Raimi’s A Simple Plan, appeared with Billy Bob Thornton in Sling Blade, and most recently played Detective Dave Macklay in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks revival on Showtime, died Wednesday in Los Angeles, a friend announced on Facebook. A cause of death is not known. He was 56.

A Moberly, Missouri native, Briscoe began his career as an apprentice at The Burt Reynolds Jupiter Theatre in 1985. He eventually made his way to Los Angeles where he spent a year as a staff writer for the CBS series Evening Shade. He moved to the city permanently after landing his role as Scooter Hodges in Sling Blade alongside Thornton.

He went on to appear onscreen with Thornton in several films including U Turn (1997), Mr. Woodcock (2007), The Smell of Success (2009) and Jayne Mansfield’s Car (2012). He also co-wrote with his former college roommate Mark Fauser Waking Up in Reno, a 2002 romantic comedy which starred Thornton, for Miramax.

His most critically praised role was as Lou Chambers in Sam Raimi’s 1998 pic A Simple Plan, playing one of three men who discover a crashed plane with millions of dollars of cash. His other credits include The Green Mile (1999), The Majestic (2001), Mulholland Drive (2001), Driven (2001), Madison (2001), and Spider-Man 2 (2004).

Briscoe also recently guest-starred on series including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Goliath and Justified and recurred as diner owner JJ on NBC’s Parks and Recreation.