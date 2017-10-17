EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood is taking a big bite of Brave Wilderness, with Brillstein Entertainment Partners inking a management deal with red-hot YouTube wildlife channel and its star Coyote Peterson. Brave Wilderness, formed by Peterson and business partner Mark Laivins, is behind such shows as Breaking Trail, which won an Emmy in 2015; Beyond The Tide; Dragon Tails; Coyote’s Backyard; and On Location.

The shows have amassed more than 1.3 billion views and 8.3 million subscribers overall, with the aim to make animal conservation and education entertaining for the next generation of explorers. It also earned a Streamy Award nom this year for Breakout Creator.

Peterson often allows himself to be bit by everything from snakes to turtles and stung by yellow jackets and scorpions, showing his viewers to see just how it looks and feels (hint: ask your kids about it if you don’t know — bet the bite vids are on their YouTube history).

Brave Wilderness continues to be repped by CAA and attorney Ryan LeVine.

Check out Peterson on Conan: