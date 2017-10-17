Brad Pankosky and Allison Schwartz have been promoted to agents at Paradigm. Pankosky who was both Talent Coordinator and an assistant in Paradigm Beverly Hills to Chairman and CEO Sam Gores, has been named upped to an agent in the talent department. Schwartz, who was assistant to Theatrical Literary Department Head Jack Tantleff in Paradigm’s New York office, now becomes a literary agent.

Pankosky, in collaboration with client Stephanie Koenig’s team, most recently packaged her show Stupid Idiots with Anonymous content and Paramount TV. Schwartz represents playwrights featured on the 2017 Kilroys List and has worked with Tantleff for clients such as the Emmy and Tony Award-winning designer Paul Tazewell, and performance group Third Rail Projects. She is also a founding member of the first-ever Young Professionals Board for The Actors Fund.