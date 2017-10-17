ABC has put in development Boring, OR, a single-camera ensemble comedy from Jack Black’s Electric Dynamite and ABC Studios.

Written by Upright Citizen Brigade’s Stephen Soroka, Borning, OR is about a small town with a serial killer on the loose. It follows Jonna, a police officer who is determined to stop the killings while the rest of the townspeople remain dead set on not letting it affect their day-to-day lives. At its heart, Boring, OR asks the question, “If I’m OK, does it matter that other people aren’t?”

Electric Dynamite’s Jack Black and Spencer Berman executive produce alongside Eric Appel. Soroka serves as supervising producer.