EXCLUSIVE: Indie production-finance company Bold Films has signed a first-look deal with management/production company Industry Entertainment to develop feature films. The newly formed partnership adds to recent production deals on Bold Films’ résumé which includes Ben Stiller’s Red Hour and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Nine Stories. Bold Films’ track record includes Drive, Whiplash, Nightcrawler and Stronger.

Bold Films executives Lisa Zambri and Jon Oakes will oversee the pact and work to develop and produce films alongside Industry.

Industry, which employs more than 25 managers and has offices in Los Angeles and New York, has a 20-year history representing talent while also producing film and television projects.

“We are thrilled to be working with Industry Entertainment,” Bold Films CEO Gary Michael Walters said in a statement. “They have a terrific track record along with an impressive pool of outstanding talent. Joining forces with Industry aligns impeccably with Bold’s vision of developing and producing more feature films and content for television.”

Bold Films’ other credits include Nicholas Winding Refn’s Drive, The Neon Demon, Bobby, Legion and No Escape.