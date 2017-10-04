20th Century Fox said today that it is making a feature film based on the Fox animated series Bob’s Burgers and has set a July 17, 2020 release date. The series is coming off an Emmy win this year for Outstanding Animated Series and took the same honor in 2014.

The series first appeared on Fox in midseason 2011. Fox Animation will produce the film.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

The series follows the lives, loves and misadventures of the Belcher family and their friends and rivals. Bob Belcher (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) runs a hamburger restaurant in a seaside town, with his ever-optimistic wife Linda (John Roberts) and their three children: self-conscious Tina (Dan Mintz), goofball Gene (Eugene Mirman) and precocious Louise (Kristen Schaal).

“A Bob’s Burgers film fits perfectly with our initiative to redouble our family and animation efforts,” said Twentieth Century Fox Film chairman and CEO Stacey Snider. “We’re grateful to [Fox Television Group chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden] for trusting us with this beloved property and we’re so excited to be working with Loren and his team.”

Said Newman and Walden: “What a year for Bob’s Burgers! First, the Emmy Award for Best Animated Series and now, an amazing opportunity for the gifted Loren Bouchard to take the Belcher family to movies. Loren, Jim and their talented team continue to knock it out of the park week after week, and seven years in, the show is still growing. Working with Stacey and everyone at the feature studio, we know this important property is in the best possible hands.”