As the sexual harassment and alleged rape scandal surrounding Harvey Weinstein continues to unfold, Bob Weinstein is insisting today that The Weinstein Company is not looking for a buyer or shutting down.

“Business is continuing as usual as the company moves ahead,” the younger Weinstein said Friday with obvious optimistic understatement in a very not business as usual situation.

“Our banks, partners and shareholders are fully supportive of our company and it is untrue that the company or board is exploring a sale or shutdown of the company,” the TWC chairman declared, seeking to put out financial fire sale rumors Friday in a statement. “Polaroid is moving forward as planned with a release date of November 22 followed by Paddington 2 on January 12,” he added of the company that terminated his older brother late on October 8 as more and more revelations emerged in what seems to be decades of inappropriate behavior by Harvey Weinstein.

“The first Paddington grossed over $75 million and we expect even greater success for Paddington 2,” Bob Weinstein asserts for the troubled company. “Test screening scores are through the roof. War with Grandpa starring Robert De Niro is scheduled for February 23, 2018. Business is continuing as usual as the company moves ahead.”

Still, despite Bob’s hopeful words, creatives and outlets have been galloping away from TWC in the week since the New York Times published its extensive piece on October 5 into Harvey Weinstein’s seemingly systematic sexual harassing actions and the various settlement paid out to women. A publication that has seen dozens and dozens of women come forward to detail what they say Weinstein did to them going back years and years. Part of the aftermath of that has seen the NYPD, the London police and possibly the LAPD opening investigations in to potential criminal complaints.

As agencies and others hit the pause button on TWC, today Showtime says it is “exploring our options” on the Oliver Stone directed drama Guantanamo if the company says involved. Late on Thursday, In The Heights book writer Quiara Alegria Hudes and composer and Hamilton kingpin Lin-Manuel Miranda have asked to be released from their deal with TWC on a big screen version of the stage hit.

Which doesn’t sound like business as usual, does it? Even less so when earlier this week, Harvey showed he wasn’t going quietly and hired heavyweight litigator Patricia Glaser to handle his corporate situation. We hear a meeting is scheduled for next week on the matter between Glaser and TWC on from the company Weinstein owns 23% of and still has a employment contract with for one more year – a meeting that surely will not be overflowing with a “fully supportive” vibe.