A couple hours before Trump’s set to have his “unity” lunch with GOP senators, the party’s powerful Foreign Relations Committee chair/Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker gave a pop-up presser in a Hill hallway and said the whole world is bearing witness to President Donald Trump’s lies, adding that POTUS’s legacy will be the “debasing of our nation.”

Trump obligingly demonstrated, on Twitter of course.

“I don’t think there is any question that’s the case, just in the way he conducts himself and goes to such a low level,” Corker told a gaggle of stunned reporters. “The rest of us need to do what we can to act as statesmen, and try to move our nation ahead at a time when we have a leader such as we have now.”

He described Trump’s governing model: “divide, and attempt to bully, and…use untruths.”

Trump demonstrated, including dusting off his insult about Corker’s height:

Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

…the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

During his impromptu presser, when asked about having previously supported Trump, Corker responded, “there were many people – I was one of them – who had hoped he would rise to the occasion and aspire to lead our nation ,instead of dividing it. It is obvious his political model, and governing model is to divide…And, he has not risen to the occasion. It’s very evident to me.”

Corker claimed he had tried to help Trump pivot at personal meetings and dinners and when Trump’s staff asked him to “intercede on things that were going to happen that were not good for our country.”

“I’ve done all those things,” Corker said.

“We are where we are as a country. What we need to do is support [Trump] when he’s right an check when he’s wrong, which is plenty. And, try to conduct ourselves in a manner that bring out the best in the American people, when the president obviously does not conduct himself that way.”