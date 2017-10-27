EXCLUSIVE: Mo McRae (Fox’s Pitch), Joivan Wade (Doctor Who), Luna Velez (How To Get Away With Murder), Steve Harris (The Practice), Patch Darragh (Boardwalk Empire), and Mugga have all been cast in the fourth installment of The Purge film series from Blumhouse, Universal, and Platinum Dunes.

The group joins previously announced Y’lan Noel (Insecure) and Lex Scott Davis (Training Day) for The Purge 4, which Burning Sands director Gerard McMurray is directing, from a script by franchise creator James DeMonaco, who wrote and directed the previous three films.

This chapter will serve as a prequel, focusing on the events that lead up to the inaugural Purge event where for a 12-hour period, all crime is legal.

DeMonaco is producing with Jason Blum, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, Andrew Form, and Sébastien K. Lemercier. The film hits theaters July 4.

McRae is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Wade by Atlas Artists, Sainou Talent Agency and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown; Harris by ICM and Brillstein Entertainment; Darragh by Gersh and Framework Entertainment; Velez by Global Artists and TMT Entertainment; Mugga by Prestige Management Group.