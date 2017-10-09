EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales and financing outfit AMP International has boarded crime comedy Blue Iguana and will launch footage at the AFM next month. Hadi Hajaig (Cleanskin) wrote and directs the film about a pair of ex-cons who wade into uncharted territory when they become involved in a jewel heist.

Sam Rockwell, who’s been reaping strong notices for his supporting turn in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri since the film debuted in Venice, stars with Ben Schwartz (Parks And Recreation). They play former jailbirds Eddie and Paul who are on parole in New York when they’re persuaded by a bookish English lawyer (Phoebe Fox, Eye In The Sky) to come to London and steal a priceless gem known as the Blue Iguana.

Their outrageous antics have never had serious consequences before, and they’ve always wriggled out of danger. But now, with a psychotic small-time crime boss on their tail (Peter Ferdinando, Ghost In The Shell), they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

AMP founder James Norrie says, “Working with Hadi on his last movie Cleanskin was an absolute pleasure. He has such a commercial sensibility and all territories were very quickly snapped up. With Blue Iguana, Hadi has crafted another superbly entertaining movie and we can’t wait to unleash it on the market.”

Blue Iguana is financed by UK Film Studio Productions. Hajaig also produces with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Tom Lassally (Edge Of Tomorrow). The AFM runs November 1-8.