It’s a new season and a new time slot again for NBC’s Blindspot. The thriller drama opened its third season with a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and 4.1 million viewers (Live+same day) in its new Friday 8 PM berth. That is way down from Blindspot’s Season 2 debut in its then-new Wednesday 8 PM time period in September of last fall (1.5, 7.1 million).

Blindspot managed to stay close to its Season 2 finale (0.9, 4.3 million). Still, the 0.7 last night would qualify as a series L+SD demo low (its audience was the second smallest) but given the fewer eyeballs available on Friday, especially in the younger demographics, and with the unusual competition last night from the World Series and a Halloween special on CBS, Blindspot’s performance was decent. It could get a delayed viewing boost as fans, unaware of its scheduling move, discover it on their DVRs.

CBS’ Michael Jackson’s Halloween special (1.1, 5.7 million) outperformed MacGyver‘s demo deliveries in the hour this season while off from the reboot in total viewers. Shifted to 9 PM, MacGyver (0.8, 6.4 million) was steady with its performance at 8 PM last Friday but provided a softer lead-in for Blue Bloods at 10 PM vs. usual 9 PM resident Hawaii Five-0. Blue Bloods (0.9, 8.1 million) was able to hold steady in the demo but slipped in total viewers to an all time low, pending adjustments.

ABC’s Once Upon a Time (0.5, 2.5 million) was steady with last week’s series demo low while Marvel’s Inhumans (0.5, 2.1 million) was up a tenth in the demo and slightly in viewers, posting its first ratings increases after weeks of declines.

The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2, 610,000) and Jane the Virgin (0.2, 600,000) were even in 18-49 steady in the demo, also at series lows, and slipped again in total viewership.

Fox won the night with Game 3 of the World Series, which was down from last year but up from 2015 and 2014.