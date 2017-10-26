Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Blindspot has dropped an action-packed new trailer that spans the globe. Showcasing their international nature of storytelling, the trailer gives a behind-the-scenes look at the global locations for the season as well as Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) new, super-cool bioluminescent tattoos that will lead her and Kurt on new thrilling, worldly adventures.

The premiere kicks off in Venice and goes on to additional locations in Spain, Australia, and Morocco.

Created and written by Martin Gero, Blindspot premiered in 2015 and centered on Jane, a woman with no memories of her past, who’s found naked in Times Square with her body fully covered in intricate tattoos. Her discovery sets off a vast and complex mystery that immediately ignites the attention of the FBI, who begin to follow the roadmap on her body to reveal a larger conspiracy of crime while bringing her closer to discovering the truth about her identity.

Blindspot premieres Friday, October 27 at 8/7c PM on NBC.