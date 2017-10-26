Bleecker Street has set its first five film releases for 2018. The lineup includes What They Had, Elizabeth Chomko’s debut film, based on her Nicholl-winning screenplay, starring Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon, which will bow in theaters March 16. Also dated are two Jon Hamm-starring films, Beirut and Nostalgia, as well as TIFF acquisition titles, Disobedience, with Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams, and On Chesil Beach starring Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle.

See the list below.

Nostalgia – February 16

Written by Alex Ross Perry and directed by Mark Pellington, the film follows the lives of people connected through loss, examining the human process of finding love and solace in the artifacts and memories we share with each other. The film stars Jon Hamm, Ellen Burstyn, Catherine Keener and Bruce Dern.

What They Had – March 16

From first-time writer/director Elizabeth Chomko, WHAT THEY HAD centers on a family in crisis. Bridget (Hilary Swank) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael Shannon) urging to deal with her mother’s (Blythe Danner) Alzheimer’s and her father’s (Robert Forster) reluctance to let go of their life together.

Beirut (formerly titled High Wire Act) – April 13

A U.S. diplomat (Jon Hamm) flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home. Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by CIA operatives (Rosamund Pike) to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.

Disobedience – April 27

From a screenplay by Lelio and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the film follows a woman as she returns from New York after the death of her estranged rabbi father to the Orthodox Jewish community in North London where she grew up. Once back at home, she stirs up controversy when she shows an interest in a childhood friend. The film stars Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.

On Chesil Beach – June 15

Adapted by Ian McEwan from his bestselling novel, the 1960s-set drama centers on a young couple honeymooning on the English seaside. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Billy Howle, Emily Watson and Anne-Marie Duff.