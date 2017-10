Rhythm Section, the global female espionage thriller from 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, will be released on February 22, 2019.

The IM Global title, which Deadline broke the news about, stars Blake Lively and Jude Law and is directed by The Handmaid‘s Tale EP and director Reed Morano. Rhythm Section was written by Mark Burnell.

In addition, Paramount has set a date for an untitled Tyler Perry movie, which will debut on April 12, 2019. Both titles are set as wide.