In the wake of Sunday night’s tragedy in Las Vegas, Warner Bros., Alcon and Sony have cancelled tomorrow night’s red carpet at the Blade Runner 2049 world premiere. The movie opens Friday.

The event was originally scheduled to take place at 7PM at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. followed by an after party in the parking lot behind the El Capitan Theatre. The change in Warner Bros.’ plans for tomorrow night follow Open Road’s announcement today regarding the cancellation of tonight’s red carpet premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre for their pic Marshall. Instead Open Road is holding a private screening for filmmakers, cast and invited guests.

Word is that there will still be a screening of Blade Runner 2049 tomorrow night for filmmakers, cast and invited guests. It’s still unclear whether there is an after-party.

Below is Warner Bros./Alcon/Sony’s statement: