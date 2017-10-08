For part 1 of our weekend analysis on what went wrong with Blade Runner 2049 please click here.

There were rumors on Saturday morning from rivals that Alcon Entertainment/Sony’s Blade Runner 2049 via Warner Bros. was going to drop below $30M for the weekend. Business hasn’t gotten that bad yet, and Saturday night’s ticket sales now point toward a $31.3M opening at 4,058 theaters. Estimates for the film have dropped from $45M on midday Friday, to $36M last night to where we are now. As expected, Blade Runner 2049 is frontloaded with Saturday seeing an estimated $11.26M, -11% decline from Friday’s $12.6M (which includes $4M Thursday previews).

We detailed in our previous update what went wrong here, and in brief, there was an oversight by the producers on the Blade Runner brand’s low wattage among the masses despite its eternal legacy praise by critics. You don’t build a movie that costs in excess of $155M net for just one quadrant –older males (guys over 25 rep 53% per PostTrak)– and mount a campaign that’s shrouded in secrecy, thus sidelining a brand new potential generation of fans. Also, if you’re looking to hook the Marvel or DC crowd into this reborn franchise, a PG-13 rating could have assisted Blade Runner 2049 without selling its quality short (there’s nothing really dicey in the movie violence or sex wise). If you’re going to build a movie for one quadrant, it can’t be at a $100M-plus price. Plain and simple.

That said, Blade Runner 2049 is too slow for the under 25 guy bunch (they gave it a B on CinemaScore with those 2% of under 18ers who ducked the R-rating restriction at their local theater giving the sequel a B-). If you’re wondering why Mad Max: Fury Road, another ’80s sci-fi franchise reboot, outperformed Blade Runner 2049 ($45M opening), it’s because that was a much faster-paced film which stoked the attention spans of the under 25 set. In addition, there was hero identity in Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron’s characters, the latter a persona who could stoke those women showing up to the theater. There’s not that much hero identity going on in the moody, brooding tale of Ryan Gosling’s Blade Runner K. Per PostTrak, more under 25 men turned out for Mad Max vs. Blade Runner 2049 (26% to 23%) and more under 25 females (17% to 8%). In addition, Mad Max‘s demos were more spread out and not so older guy heavy when compared to Blade Runner 2049 (males over 25 were 34% for the George Miller-directed pic to 50% for the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel).

Now the audience polls coming out of Blade Runner 2049 are glowing with an A- CinemaScore and 81% overall positive on PostTrak, however, it’s believed that the small fan turnout are propping those scores up. If there was any kind of word of mouth in effect, we wouldn’t be seeing a further decline in ticket sales.

Social media monitor Relish Mix sees a more descriptive, sobering reality of what people actually think about Blade Runner 2049. As of Saturday, RelishMix reports, “Convo swirls as fans argue over the ending and drop spoilers and plot points that are flying across social channels. Many comments relate to the film’s long length, the need to see the original before seeing Blade Runner 2049.” On Twitter, the combination of hashtags for #BladeRunner2049 and #BladeRunner have grown from 21K on Wednesday to 35K on Friday which is good yet behind for the genre per RelishMix. Jared Leto is the biggest social star for the film counting 20.2M across his social channels, and he even popped by the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood to delight fans on opening night. Blade Runner 2049 star Ryan Gosling only counts 2.3M on Twitter, nonetheless, he’s been promoting the film.

Even though Warner Bros. doesn’t have equity in the film, nor were they the architects for the pic’s marketing campaign (Alcon was), you can’t say that the studio didn’t try in getting this 163-minute sci-fi epic into theaters. At 4,058 theaters, Blade Runner 2049 is October’s widest release and the trick in coming weeks will be holding this opus on screen. It’s a lot to ask moviegoers to commit close to three hours of their time at the theater (once you count the trailer pre-show).

It’s painful to assess the damage here with Blade Runner 2049 because it is really a beautiful, brilliant piece of sci-fi that stands apart in its genre, and stands side-by-side with its 1982 predecessor. The movie is so sincere to its original film in its sensibility which is arguably what’s keeping the masses away; Blade Runner 2049 is truly drunk on its own labyrinthine mythology and leaves to many danglers. When Universal/Legendary’s Steve Jobs tanked at the box office ($17.8M domestic, $30M production cost), Oscar season pundits declared its awards season’s chances dead. But then Steve Jobs earned four Golden Globe nominations and won two for Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay and Kate Winslet in a supporting role; and it went on to be nominated for two Oscars for Winslet and Michael Fassbender’s performance. While Mad Max: Fury Road did alright at the B.O. during its summer run with a $154M total, Warner Bros. found an extra life for the movie during Oscar season with 10 nominations, including best picture, and six wins. Similar to Mad Max, Warners has the critics on its side with Blade Runner 2049 which owns an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score. A big Oscar push could find another audience for Blade Runner 2049. Then again, it’s a long road ahead.

20th Century Fox/Chernin’s The Mountain Between Us is now looking at a second place slot with $10.1M after a $4.1M Saturday, +17% from Friday. It was always meant to be counter-programming and placate those women who have no interest or want to sit through a 163-minute flying car noir. But it’s not a glamorous start in regards to its $35M production cost, and Fox will now have to look abroad, specifically Winslet’s UK homeland.

New Line/Warner Bros.’ ever-powerful It is looking at $9.59M per industry estimates in third, -43% for a running cume of $304.8M by EOD Sunday. Saturday made $4.35M, +62% over Friday. It is the $35M-budgeted pic of the fall, which opened to 3.5x its production cost or $123.4M. Blade Runner 2049 is the $155M-plus budgeted pic of the fall that is opening to 20% of its production cost or $31.3M.

And Lionsgate/Hasbro’s My Little Pony isn’t anything to be rearing about. Rival distributors were content on Friday afternoon over its potential double-digit results, especially for a movie aimed at little girls. But the pic is proven to be more niche than anything else with a $8.8M three-day, well below mid-teen tracking estimates and news of its solid advance ticket sales. Saturday’s business looks to be coming in at $3.49M, +18% over Friday. Like Warner Bros.’ Lego Ninjago Movie: If you can watch it on TV at home, why go to the movies?