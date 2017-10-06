An update mixed with nostalgia and fantastic reviews, Blade Runner 2049 has landed in its first international markets. Sony Pictures Releasing International is distributing in all offshore territories where the Denis Villeneuve-helmed pic has grossed $6.8M+ through Thursday.

Key markets include No.1 starts in the UK ($1.1M), Russia ($804K), Australia ($685K) and Italy ($330K). Germany opened to $516K. The sequel to Ridley Scott’s classic did not open No. 1 on its first day in France, facing off with a local title by the Intouchables crew, and thus expected. Neverltheless, early holds in France are good.

Sony, which has the movie offshore, is still calling a a $48M-$52M weekend. The studio is comping to

Interstellar, which had similar response, and an even longer runtime — BR2049 is at 163 minutes which is limiting screenings. But with such positive review momentum should build.