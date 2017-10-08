Refresh for latest…: Blade Runner 2049, the Denis Villeneuve-helmed sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 cult classic took flight in 63 overseas markets this weekend, hunting down $50.2M at the international box office. Sony co-financed the pic with Alcon and is releasing outside North America where the weekend is coming in lower than expected, with declines across the three-day. Offshore, Saturday business saw good increases.

The numbers we’re seeing internationally are in line with where Sony had BR2049 debuting ahead of the weekend. Predictions from outside the Culver City lot’s gates were pegged closer to the mid-$50Ms. But one watcher suggests the $50.2M is pretty good, particularly the UK and Australia figures which are higher than expected given the U.S. opening.

The top market was the UK with an $8M launch, on par with comp Interstellar and ahead of Mad Max: Fury Road (+15%). Prior to release in the UK last week, folks at industry gatherings were buzzing about the fantastic reviews on the Ryan Gosling/Harrison Ford-starrer, particularly The Guardian’s 5-star praise party. The film, however, did not score No. 1s in all markets this session, notably France where a local title from the Intouchables guys landed on top, and in other hubs where IT refuses to quit.

Overall, there were No. 1s in 45 of 63 markets for BR2049. In some cases, the replicant saga was topped by the continued cuckoo run of Pennywise the clown whose IT has now become the highest grossing horror film of all time internationally. In 64 markets New Line/Warner Bros’ Stephen King adaptation has grossed $298.8M and taken the global total to $603.7M.

In other milestones, Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 has passed Zootopia to become the 5th biggest animated film ever worldwide. The global total is currently $1.025B and Finding Dory is in Gru’s sights at No. 4 with $1.028B. Universal’s American Made, for its part, is nearing $100M worldwide with $98.5M through Sunday.

And, last week’s champ, Fox’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, has rocked up $173.6M overseas through its 3rd Sunday. That’s 45% bigger than The Secret Service in the same group of markets at current exchange rates. The worldwide tally-ho is $253M.

Despite all this activity, the No. 1 international movie this session hails from China where the National Day holiday period has wrapped. Leading proceedings is Never Say Die from the Mahua Fun Age troupe with about $66M for the FSS. The movie crossed $220M on its second Sunday in the Middle Kingdom.

Turning back to BR2049, Asian play will be key for the film. The best markets ultimately should include a mix of the UK, Korea, Japan, China and France. China is dated for November 10 while Korea is October 12 and Japan, a huge market for Blade Runner 2049, is going October 27. In Europe, it will have a chance to build if it can keep screens — the next major release on the horizon is Thor: Ragnarok starting October 24.

In IMAX, the sequel grossed $9.1M from 669 screens in 65 markets for the 2nd biggest global October IMAX opening ever, behind Gravity. Internationally, the IMAX portion was $4.1M on 282 screens which is the 3rd best October start for the format outside North America.

Breakdowns on the films above and others are being updated below. Please check back.

MORE…