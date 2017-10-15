Refresh for latest…: Alcon/Sony’s Blade Runner 2049 leads studio movies abroad this session, although it again has butted heads with Chinese comedy success Never Say Die coming in slightly ahead to win the international box office weekend. BR2049 grossed a Sony estimated $29.3M in 64 markets this session, taking its overseas total to $98M. Tied in with domestic, that brings the worldwide cume to $158.6M through two frames.

Holds were very solid in some markets on the sequel to Ridley Scott’s classic (which, to be fair, didn’t set the box office ablaze when it first released back in 1982), but there was disappointing news in Korea. The sophisticated market opened the movie to just $1.7M. There are three local titles ahead, including one new release and two holdover pics, but eyes were on this to do better there.

The midweeks in markets which opened last session were good. Tops for now is the UK (where the movie was again No. 1) with a $16.2M cume. The China release on this film was moved up this past week to October 27, but in a last-minute turn-around, WB’s Geostorm also landed that date.

That doomsday pic bowed in a handful of smaller Asia markets this frame, ranking No. 1 in each, and scoring $9.1M.

In other new openers, domestic champ Happy Death Day from Blumhouse/Universal woke up in 11 markets with $5M. Brazil and Australia were tops. Also from Universal, and Working Title, Michael Fassbender-starrer The Snowman is looking at defrosting $9M in 27 markets including the UK.

Fox’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle is closing in on $200M international after a $15.6M weekend, including a No. 1 start in France. China’s up for that Matthew Vaughn-helmed pic next Friday.

It continues not clowning around with a global tally of $630.6M to date, and Annabelle: Creation has passed $300M worlwdwide.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

