Diosney and Marvel are out with a new trailer for Black Panther, the latest stand-alone superhero pic whose sights are set on vanquishing the box office. Check it out above.

Chadwick Boseman plays T’Challa, who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. Coogler wrote the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. Marvel’s Kevin Feige serves executive producer along with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee.

Have a look at the trailer, and let us know what you think.